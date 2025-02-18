Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,809 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 28.2% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the airline’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In related news, insider Linda B. Rutherford sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $132,405.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,534.40. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

NYSE LUV opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $36.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.68.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The airline reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

