SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $445.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $436.33 and its 200-day moving average is $426.96. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $376.14 and a 52 week high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

