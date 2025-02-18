Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 1,458.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,565 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,540 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.95. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.30 to $20.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

