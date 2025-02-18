Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 803.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 409,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,263 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $12,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,322,000 after acquiring an additional 88,692 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 956.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,317,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,043,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,500,000 after acquiring an additional 31,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 63,634.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 916,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,629,000 after acquiring an additional 915,058 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Capmk upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

