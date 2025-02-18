T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 866.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,136. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,822.95. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up previously from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW stock opened at $107.17 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.49 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.15%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

