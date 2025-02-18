Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Trading 11.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.68 ($0.06). 6,373,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 5,087,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.20 ($0.05).

Tavistock Investments Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £22.89 million, a PE ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported GBX (0.18) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tavistock Investments had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tavistock Investments Plc will post 0.1312566 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tavistock Investments Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a GBX 0.09 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Tavistock Investments’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. Tavistock Investments’s payout ratio is currently -0.33%.

In other news, insider Johanna Rager purchased 570,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £22,800 ($28,766.09). Also, insider Brian Raven acquired 1,139,000 shares of Tavistock Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £45,560 ($57,481.71). 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tavistock Investments Company Profile

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers investment planning, financial planning, pension and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, protection and insurance, will writing, bereavement notification, employee benefits, protects families from financial difficulty, finance for homes and mortgages, financial management, financial planning, and tax saving services.

