Teck Resources (TECK) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Teck Resources to post earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teck Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

Teck Resources stock opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 65.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

