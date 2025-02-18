Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC decreased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 432.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.00.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TDY opened at $489.74 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $522.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, EVP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,538 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.02, for a total value of $1,302,044.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,467,942. The trade was a 7.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 5,768 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.22, for a total value of $2,989,092.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 144,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,910,255.66. This represents a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,190 shares of company stock worth $16,386,864. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.