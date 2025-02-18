Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 291.97 ($3.68) and last traded at GBX 291.50 ($3.68), with a volume of 477346 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 288.50 ($3.64).

Temple Bar Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £832.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 5.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 274.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 270.02.

About Temple Bar

(Get Free Report)

Temple Bar’s investment objective is to provide investors with a growing income combined with growth in capital. It aims to meet this objective by investing primarily in UK equities, across different sectors, maintaining a balance of larger and smaller/medium-sized companies. The trust has a bias towards FTSE 350 companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Temple Bar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple Bar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.