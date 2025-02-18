Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to post earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

TPX opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $69.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average of $54.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

