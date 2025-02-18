Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,880,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,458,000 after acquiring an additional 350,002 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,484,000 after buying an additional 209,868 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,825,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,837,000 after acquiring an additional 393,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,390,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,582,000 after acquiring an additional 157,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $113.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.06. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $163.21.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,800. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $49,047.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,269.64. The trade was a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Teradyne from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

