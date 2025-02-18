Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,261 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $287,457,000 after buying an additional 29,669 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $329,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.1% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2,144.2% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 32,069 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,390,000 after buying an additional 30,640 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,095,100. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total value of $35,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,716. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $355.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $406.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.78. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 174.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.50.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

