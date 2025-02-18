Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,550 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $287,457,000 after acquiring an additional 29,669 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Tesla by 202.1% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2,144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 32,069 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 30,640 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $355.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 174.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,095,100. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total value of $2,481,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,226,491.76. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.50.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

