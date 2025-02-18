Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Reduced by Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,483 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tesla by 692.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Roth Capital raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $515.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.50.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $355.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $406.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.43, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total value of $2,481,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,226,491.76. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,095,100. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

