Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Stock Position Lowered by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 290.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 63.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth approximately $641,000. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 1.4 %

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,372.41 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $489.47 and a 12 month high of $1,769.14. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,272.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,138.03.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

