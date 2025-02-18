The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Holdings Increased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,716,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,245,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,650 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 11.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,047 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 133.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,934,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675,571 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,616,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,867,000 after purchasing an additional 32,999 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,109,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,294,000 after purchasing an additional 68,206 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $133.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.97.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $80.16 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.68 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 131.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

