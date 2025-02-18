Toast (TOST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of TOST stock opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.98. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $25,878.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 209,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,833.78. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Kent Bennett sold 22,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $960,254.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 395,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,603,823.76. This represents a 5.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,449 shares of company stock valued at $14,538,099 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Toast from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toast from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Toast from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Toast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Toast from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.09.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

