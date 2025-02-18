TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives $107.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.64.

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday.

TRU opened at $99.79 on Thursday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $66.07 and a fifty-two week high of $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.14). TransUnion had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 36.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,568,076.80. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $313,573.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,312.84. The trade was a 11.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,218 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

