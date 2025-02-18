Trinity Industries (TRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Trinity Industries to post earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trinity Industries Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.28. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRN shares. StockNews.com cut Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

