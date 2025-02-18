Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,436.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 54,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 50,551 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,530 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $379,403,000 after purchasing an additional 63,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $181.69 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.68 and a 52-week high of $243.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Health Services

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total transaction of $308,516.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,770.85. The trade was a 21.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.