Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Unum Group by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Unum Group by 4,794.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.19 and a 200 day moving average of $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a one year low of $48.28 and a one year high of $79.43.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 13.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total value of $769,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,292.84. This represents a 15.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 58,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $4,437,832.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,007,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,917,956.17. This represents a 5.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,865 shares of company stock worth $6,315,082 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

