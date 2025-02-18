V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in MGIC Investment by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

MGIC Investment Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MTG stock opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $26.56.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.18% and a return on equity of 14.86%. On average, analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

