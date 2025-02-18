V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 122.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,245,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,455,000 after acquiring an additional 686,519 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 58.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,440,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,172,000 after buying an additional 528,876 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth about $16,731,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Commercial Metals by 204.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 420,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,570,000 after buying an additional 282,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Commercial Metals by 18.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 714,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,286,000 after buying an additional 113,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Commercial Metals from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

