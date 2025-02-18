V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 341.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 258,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,420,000 after acquiring an additional 199,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,143,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 17,682 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,673 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 580.8% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 16,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $196.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.29. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.02 and a 1-year high of $216.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.29.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.07). WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 3.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

WCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.63.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

