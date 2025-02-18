V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 627 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 240.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $2,324,662.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 308,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,045,786.68. The trade was a 3.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 552,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,121,445. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 516,933 shares of company stock valued at $88,283,752. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $187.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $236.33. The company has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of -55.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.19.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $140.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.63.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

