V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Murphy USA by 348.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Murphy USA by 942.9% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 797 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.10, for a total transaction of $395,391.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MUSA. StockNews.com cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.80.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $485.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $382.04 and a 52 week high of $561.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.16.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 61.60% and a net margin of 2.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.47 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.10%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

