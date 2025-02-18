V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $147,000 Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 237.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 14.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth $28,028,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 51.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 378,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 128,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,175,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,470,000 after purchasing an additional 86,336 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 238.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 350,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 3,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $137,730.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,631,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,002,452.43. This represents a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,342,722 shares in the company, valued at $52,366,158. This trade represents a 12.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,163,742 shares of company stock worth $47,082,888. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.78, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day moving average is $38.89. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $53.61.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

