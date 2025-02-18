V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $209,000 Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEV. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter worth $2,507,296,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 35,238.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,098,000 after buying an additional 1,431,729 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 83.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,560,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,704,000 after buying an additional 1,161,901 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 2.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,047,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,677,000 after buying an additional 584,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 34.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,812,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,073,000 after acquiring an additional 460,834 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GEV shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $374.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $385.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.13.

GE Vernova Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $367.43 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $447.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.36. The firm has a market cap of $101.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.99%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

