V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 984.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 217,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,683,000 after buying an additional 197,853 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 392.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 184,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,587,000 after purchasing an additional 146,692 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,630,000 after purchasing an additional 134,802 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Wingstop by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,095,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 41,244.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,180,000 after purchasing an additional 65,167 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $450.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $468.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $389.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BTIG Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $304.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.88. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $266.45 and a one year high of $433.86. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.83, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.81.

Wingstop announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 266 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.38, for a total value of $86,285.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 266 shares in the company, valued at $86,285.08. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

