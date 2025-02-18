V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $44,000 Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -515.47 and a beta of 0.64.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,471.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on NFG

Insider Buying and Selling at National Fuel Gas

In other National Fuel Gas news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 19,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $1,216,257.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,439.07. This trade represents a 31.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $625,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,101,459.02. This represents a 10.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.