V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $45,000 Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 93.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $106.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.89. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $136.31. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

