V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $52,000 Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LAD shares. Stephens upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $405.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $346.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.50.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 1.1 %

LAD stock opened at $380.41 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.00 and a 1-year high of $405.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $363.47 and its 200-day moving average is $336.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 29.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tina Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.72, for a total transaction of $392,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,466.16. This represents a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 6,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,696,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,778,000. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,339 shares of company stock worth $7,997,621 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Featured Stories

