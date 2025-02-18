V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $83,000 Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,305,000 after acquiring an additional 38,226 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 18.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,090,000 after purchasing an additional 119,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,335,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 524,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,861,000 after buying an additional 174,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,694,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $432.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.57 and a 1-year high of $445.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.69.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.56. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.76 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,765.72. This trade represents a 19.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,761.11. This trade represents a 16.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.00.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

