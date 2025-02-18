V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,983,000 after purchasing an additional 74,123 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 52.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,204,000 after purchasing an additional 748,070 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,846,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,687,000 after purchasing an additional 23,016 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 33.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,011,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,586,000 after acquiring an additional 254,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MHK. Baird R W raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK opened at $121.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.88 and a 52 week high of $164.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,187,947.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 19,078 shares of company stock worth $2,474,347 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

