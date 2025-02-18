V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 759 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 554.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,026,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,562 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 16.7% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 10,894,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,500 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth about $19,071,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 314.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 679,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 515,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 7.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,312,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,619,000 after acquiring an additional 493,502 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $616,784.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 856,538 shares in the company, valued at $11,186,386.28. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $326,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 269,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,944.05. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UiPath Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -93.36 and a beta of 0.98. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PATH shares. Barclays decreased their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

