V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.25. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

