V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 113 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC decreased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 93.2% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on VRSN. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Baird R W upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.43, for a total transaction of $402,563.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,391.51. This trade represents a 7.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $229.24 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.04 and a fifty-two week high of $230.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.35.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.47% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%.

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.