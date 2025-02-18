Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,711 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 294,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,609,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 43,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.73. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $66.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 55.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.11.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

