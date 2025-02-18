Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,309 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 562.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TGTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 10,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $285,899.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,611 shares in the company, valued at $18,847,231.83. This trade represents a 1.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGTX opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.07 and a beta of 2.26.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

