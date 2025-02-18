Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 493 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,267 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,580 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,307,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 794.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 70,616 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 62,719 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,151,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $573,220,000 after purchasing an additional 335,035 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $67,072.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,644.40. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $355,556.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,167 shares in the company, valued at $33,575,066.07. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,149 shares of company stock worth $1,746,065. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on eBay

eBay Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of eBay stock opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.14 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.94.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.