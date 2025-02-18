Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.67.

NYSE MOH opened at $272.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.32 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

