Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 81.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,325 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 973.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Price Performance

ATEC opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.43. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

In related news, COO Scott Lish sold 27,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $315,434.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 867,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,608.73. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 58,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $624,210.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 502,311 shares in the company, valued at $5,379,750.81. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,376 shares of company stock worth $2,557,148. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATEC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

