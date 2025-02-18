Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 168 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CBRE Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $143.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.08 and its 200-day moving average is $127.80. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $84.24 and a one year high of $147.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

