Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,392 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Broadcom by 856.9% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,014,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $175,101,000 after purchasing an additional 908,585 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Broadcom by 858.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,168,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,453,718 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2,219.8% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $4,815,916.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,660 shares in the company, valued at $76,809,191.40. The trade was a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total value of $10,798,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 842,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,246,926.56. This represents a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $233.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 190.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.51.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 192.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

