Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 676 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 79.6% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 67,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 29,793 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 350,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,453,000 after buying an additional 9,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 919,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,827,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV opened at $87.57 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $75.79 and a one year high of $96.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

