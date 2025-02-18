Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,815.2% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 291,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,977,000 after acquiring an additional 288,345 shares during the period. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.28 and its 200 day moving average is $93.43.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

