Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 118.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $459.22.

ULTA opened at $365.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

