Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 76.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 4,522.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the period.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNCY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Insider Transactions at Sun Country Airlines

In related news, VP John Gyurci sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $624,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $202,914.39. The trade was a 75.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $43,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,901.80. The trade was a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,279 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,056 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Up 3.8 %

SNCY opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.36.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.