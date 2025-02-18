Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 535.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 4,737.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 98,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 96,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.79. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNC. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

