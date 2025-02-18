Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 76.2% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 93.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWX Technologies stock opened at $106.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.73. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $136.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Maxim Group raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

